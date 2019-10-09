TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $153.92. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $124.93 and a one year high of $157.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

