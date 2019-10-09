TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 178,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 571,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $510.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,367,556 shares of company stock worth $621,502,913. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

