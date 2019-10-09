TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 173,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.