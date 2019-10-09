TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.93. 2,813,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

