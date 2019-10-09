TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $184,501.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00207949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.01059444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

