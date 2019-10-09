Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $280.60

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.60 and traded as high as $293.00. Tristel shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 16,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.22. The company has a market cap of $128.98 million and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

