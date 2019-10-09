Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $138.36. 396,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

