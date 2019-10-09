Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $946,000 Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $475,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.