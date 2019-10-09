Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,066. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

