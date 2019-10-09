Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

