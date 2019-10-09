Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,686,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 533,900 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 211,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,436,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 203,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 2,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,689. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

