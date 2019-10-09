Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $213.88

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $213.88 and traded as low as $191.00. Trifast shares last traded at $193.25, with a volume of 21,849 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.88.

In related news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 53,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £105,353.82 ($137,663.43).

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.