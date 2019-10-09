Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 187,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.