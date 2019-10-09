Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.83

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and traded as high as $49.00. Trend Micro shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.85 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

