Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

WWD opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.