Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 326 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth bought 200 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

