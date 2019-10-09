Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 18,560 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $823,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,081 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,727.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,392 shares of company stock worth $7,763,939 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

