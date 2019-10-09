Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,086.20 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

