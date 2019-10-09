Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,025 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Proofpoint by 21.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Proofpoint by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $115,508.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at $64,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $9,773,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.