Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.83 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.89.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

