Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.51 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 224.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 14,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,723. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

