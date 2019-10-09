Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

