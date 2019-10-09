TRAXIA (TM2) Trading Up 83% Over Last 7 Days

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $795,210.00 and $85.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,693,140 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

