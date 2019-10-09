TransferCoin Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $61,646.00 and $180.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,094,495 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

