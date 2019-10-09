Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $108.17

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and traded as low as $98.00. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 7,614 shares.

The company has a market cap of $90.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.01. Trans-Siberian Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

