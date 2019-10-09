Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total value of $27,887,600.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.