Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.69.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.03. 419,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.82 and a beta of 1.67. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

