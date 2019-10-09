Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,037 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Clorox by 329,211.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 177,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,888,000 after purchasing an additional 160,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.42. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

