Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,397. The company has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on V. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
