Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,397. The company has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

