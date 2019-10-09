Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $75.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 6,980,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

