Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 66,100 Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of CannTrust worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTST. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $647,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $10,863,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of CannTrust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CannTrust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

CTST has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.69.

Shares of NYSE CTST traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,991. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.45. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

