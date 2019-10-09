Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WABCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WABCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,184. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. On average, analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

