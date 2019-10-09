Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 0.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,944,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 1,178,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.