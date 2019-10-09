Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.51 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of H & R Block worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,648,000 after purchasing an additional 193,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.