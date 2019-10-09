Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.53 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

