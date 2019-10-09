Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,401,000 after buying an additional 66,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 144,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.00. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $96.65 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

