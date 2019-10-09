Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.98.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dawei Li purchased 1,384,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 45,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,950. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

