Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.46

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.46 and traded as high as $67.70. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 10,264 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

