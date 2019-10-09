TOP (TOP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $415,182.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. TOP has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $415,182.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.01065462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,051,173,571 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.