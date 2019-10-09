Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Shares of Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 87656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C($2.21) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining Corp will post -0.0392453 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

