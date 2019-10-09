Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up about 2.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.26. 3,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

