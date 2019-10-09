Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 313,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMV remained flat at $$28.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.