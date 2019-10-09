Tiaa Fsb Sells 34,348 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,348 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,519,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,072 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 322,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,949. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

