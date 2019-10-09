Tiaa Fsb Purchases 5,370 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,362. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

