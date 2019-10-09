Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,884 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.58. 22,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $138.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.