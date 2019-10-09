Tiaa Fsb Purchases 112,147 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 258.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.51% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,547,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,177. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.