Tiaa Fsb Has $7.91 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,378. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,743 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

