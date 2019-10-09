Tiaa Fsb Has $32.10 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. 467,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

