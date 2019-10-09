Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 9,659,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

