Tiaa Fsb Buys 878,222 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.27% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,225,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after buying an additional 1,635,243 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 1,599,746 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,292,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,867,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,918,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,805,727. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

